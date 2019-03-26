Forecasters suggest there's a chance Metro Vancouver could see a thunderstorm before the rain tapers off on Tuesday.

The latest forecast suggests scattered showers through the morning, ending in the afternoon. While the rain is expected to stop, there remains a 40 per cent chance of showers through the evening, Environment Canada says.

But there's also a risk of something more unusual for the area: a thunderstorm.

On Tuesday morning, the weather agency's hourly forecast showed the risk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5, the clouds will remain but the chance of precipitation decreases.

Environment Canada then expects the skies to clear overnight, leading to four days of sun in a row. The rain is forecast to return on Sunday.

The high for Vancouver Tuesday is a seasonal 11 C, but it could warm up to temperatures as high as 19 inland by the end of the week.

The average high for this time of year is about 11 C, but the mercury rose to 16.7 C during the warmest March 26 on record, in 1941.