VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s ministers of finance and housing are expected to answer questions regarding the province's rising strata insurance rates during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Carole James and Selina Robinson are not expected to announce anything new, but said they'd be available to discuss proposed changes.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 11:15 a.m.

James told CTV News last week that legislation is on the way to address the skyrocketing costs B.C. condo owners are facing, but so far has not offered any details.

The ministers will discuss proposed changes to both the Strata Property Act and the Financial Institutions Act, an advisory to media said.

She and Robinson will take questions that have come up since the release of an interim report from the BC Financial Services Authority, which described the province's strata insurance market as "unhealthy."

Over the past year, premiums went up by an average of 40 per cent across B.C., the report found.

And in Metro Vancouver, deductibles have increased up to double and triple digits, with an average increase of 50 per cent.

"Insurers are incurring losses mostly from minor claims… due to poor building maintenance practices and initial construction quality," the report said.

"There is not enough capacity in the strata insurance market to support future expected demand."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.