Rising prices pinch B.C. households. Political parties feel the pressure, too
In the seven years since the NDP came to power in British Columbia, food prices have jumped by almost 30 per cent.
Rent and transport costs are up by about a quarter, while the cost of filling up with gasoline has risen by almost half.
It's been a painful process that has made the cost of living a major battleground ahead of the Oct. 19 provincial election. But experts say that while some provincial policy strategies can have an impact, much of the inflationary pressure has global origins.
University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business associate Prof. Werner Antweiler said interest rate and fiscal policy can effect change in housing prices, but the pressures that have forced up grocery prices cannot be easily influenced at a local political level.
In a note published through the research agency C.D. Howe Institute, Antweiler said Russia's war on Ukraine was a fundamental reason why grain, fertilizer and energy costs had cascaded into food costs.
"The blame for high food prices falls neither on greedy retail chain CEOs nor on Canada’s carbon tax," Antweiler said in the note. "Most contributing factors can be attributed to global sources."
Nevertheless, the issue of costs has been a key driver of political debate in B.C.
On Sept. 12, before the campaign period officially began, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby announced that his party would end the provincial carbon tax on consumers if the federal mandate requiring such a tax was removed by the party that wins the next federal election.
Eby cited "rising interest rates" and "high global inflation" as cost pressures that had eroded political consensus on the carbon tax, which Antweiler said had been used as a "scapegoat."
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad described the move as a "desperate attempt" to boost support and called the carbon levy a "disastrous tax that punishes families and businesses."
B.C's consumer price index jumped by more than three per cent for each of the last three years — including a 6.8 per cent spike in 2022 — and is about 56 per cent higher than it was 2002. That's about one-tenth lower than all of Canada at 62 per cent.
"Two, three per cent is no problem," said Simon Fraser University finance Prof. Andrey Pavlov of the price of inflation.
"The moment it becomes six or seven, people notice that right away. And when it's not just one item, but it's everything you consume, people who are living on a tight budget to begin with absolutely notice it."
The B.C. Conservatives list cost-of-living at the top of the party's policy plan on its website, calling for the privatization of auto insurance, supporting parents directly with daycare costs, and removal of the carbon tax.
The heavy focus on daily costs doesn't surprise Pavlov, who said Canada's inflation rate had reached a level in 2022 that was difficult to ignore.
"Inflation has tapered off, but at some point it was up to six per cent, seven per cent in Canada," Pavlov said, adding the prices are not coming down. "And when it's that high, people feel that immediately, because every single item you're shopping for is certainly more expensive."
The issue isn't restricted to personal living costs. Business groups say higher costs in B.C. have translated to labour shortages as people seek more affordable destinations.
BC Chamber of Commerce president Fiona Famulak said while some cost factors are beyond provincial control, the government was able to lower taxes and provide other measures granting some relief.
"We have a sign on our provincial storefront that says to the world, British Columbia is closed for business," Famulak said of the high costs and their knock-on effects. "It's time to flip that sign."
Pavlov said there are adjustments B.C. can make locally, even given the global forces at play on items such as groceries.
The province could boost local goods and services to insulate B.C. more from global inflationary pressures, he said.
"That will help British Columbians manage that inflation much better," he said. "Unfortunately, I don't see that. I haven't seen that from our current government. On the contrary, one measure after another imposes additional risk and costs on doing really any business in British Columbia, and as a result, it's very difficult to provide goods and services in British Columbia locally.
"That really depends a lot on what happens with the election. If whichever government comes in takes this seriously and actually helps businesses operate in British Columbia … then it will make it much easier for people to manage those higher prices."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.
Tensions run high on the Hill as MPs debate second Conservative motion of non-confidence
Members of Parliament debated the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week on Thursday, amid simmering tensions.
WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K'naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl
Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
Montana man arrested for intentionally running a motorcycle off the road and killing the driver
A Montana man has been arrested after witnesses said he intentionally and repeatedly swerved his car at three motorcycles in south-central Montana, running one off the road and killing its driver, officials in Carbon County said.
Alabama puts man convicted of killing 3 to death in the country's second nitrogen gas execution
Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
