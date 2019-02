CTV Vancouver





Two men are facing fraud and firearms-related charges after Surrey RCMP raided an oil change business.

Police say they had received a report of suspicious activity at an oil change business in the 7200 block of 128 Street.

Officers say they seized items ranging from credit cards to passports and a sawed-off rifle.

"This investigation is an excellent example of the Community Response Unit’s ability to effectively target commercial operations that are being used to victimize our community," said Staff Sgt. Winston Shorey, in a release.

Steven Werner, 57, faces charges including possession of identity documents, possession of a firearm while prohibited to do so, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a stolen or forged credit card.

Movin Nur, 37, faces charges ranging from possession of a stolen or forged credit card, to unauthorized use of a credit card and possession, trafficking in, or use of credit card data and personal authentication information.