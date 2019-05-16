

Steve Saunders, CTV News Vancouver





CTV News Vancouver was invited to see one of three innovative rooms at Ridge Meadows Hospital that stimulate sight, sound and touch to help patients to manage the symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The spaces feature everything from weighted blankets that hug you to chairs that spin and roll and the sound of changing coloured bubbles rising in a tube to the tactile sensation of glowing fibre optic strands. One of the more popular tools is the sound of gentle music with stars floating across the walls and ceiling.

Fraser Health’s Chief Psychiatrist Anson Koo is encouraged by what he’s been seeing.

“Certain smells, certain visual stimuli evoke positive and powerful emotions or recollections and for these people it really creates a sense of calm, decreases anxiety and creates positive emotion," he told CTV News. "That’s exactly what we want to see.”

This link between the mind and body is showing similar benefits as those seen in European clinics using sensory rooms.

When their treatment at Ridge Meadows, patients can continue their therapy with two other sensory rooms located in Maple Ridge.

Funding to develop and maintain the sensory rooms came from the Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary and Pacific Blue Cross.