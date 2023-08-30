Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue

The wooden roller-coaster at Playland in Vancouver is seen in a still image from CTV file video. The wooden roller-coaster at Playland in Vancouver is seen in a still image from CTV file video.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener