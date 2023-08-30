Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue

Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.

The iconic ride’s drive belt partially slipped off, bringing the train—which has a capacity of 16 riders—to a halt, PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance told CTV News.

“It happens occasionally with a ride of this age but it was the belt that drives the uptake chain so the ride just stops when that happens,” she wrote in an email.

Riders got down from the hill via a walkway next to the track, she continued. At its highest point, the first hill is nearly 23 metres high.

Ballance said staff realigned the belt and the ride was back up and running shortly after.

The first hill is the only part of the roller coaster that uses a drive belt—the rest is all gravity.

The beloved coaster turned 65 this year, and underwent a $2 million restoration in 2022.