

CTV News Vancouver





Cancer treatment is one of the most physically taxing experiences a person can endure.

On Saturday, more than 150 bicyclists simulated the experience - in solidarity with friends and loved ones who have cancer - by riding more than 400 kilometres in a single day.

The Ride2Survive began at 3:30 a.m. at the Kanata Inn and Conference Centre in Kelowna, and it continued for almost 20 hours, ending at South Shore Cycle in Delta after 10 p.m.

"All the things we go through in one day, they have to go through," said ride participant Monica Skeete. "They don't get to get off their bikes and go home and have a hot shower. They have to fight it every day. It's a pretty incredible ride."

Skeete and other participants wrote the names of loved ones who had cancer on their hands as a reminder of the reason for the ride.

Ride2Survive is the largest independent fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer society. Since 2005, it has raised more than $8 million for cancer research.