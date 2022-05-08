Ricketts lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Toronto FC

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono, centre, watches as Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts, front left, scores after receiving a pass from Lucas Cavallini, back right, during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, May 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck9 Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono, centre, watches as Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts, front left, scores after receiving a pass from Lucas Cavallini, back right, during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, May 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck9

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener