Just in time for back-to-school traffic snares, lanes of Highway 99 between the Steveston Highway and Highway 17 are being resurfaced.

That means crews will be working on both sides of the George Massey Tunnel, closing lanes and repainting the lines along one of the Lower Mainland’s busiest corridors beginning Sept. 3.

According to a statement released by the provincial Ministry of Transportation, the majority of the work will be done during off-hours as to not overly affect rush hour traffic.

However, as the work is weather-dependent, drivers may see lane closures causing traffic jams, the government says.

The project is part of a $40-million in safety upgrades and interim reliability improvements while the long-term viability of the Massey Tunnel is determined.