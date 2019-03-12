

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man in his 20s with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Officers were called to a training facility in the 11000 block of Twigg Place on Mitchell Island just after 9 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

First responders located the 25-year-old victim at the scene. He was transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A witness told police they saw a man dressed in black leaving the area on foot, but the RCMP has not provided a more detailed suspect description.

In a statement issued later in the day, investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random.

A short while later, Mounties responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 5600 block of No. 7 Road, but police have not been able to confirm if it is related to the shooting.

Several agencies, including the Serious Crime Unit and Integrated Forensic Identification Service are gathering evidence at both scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-278-1212.