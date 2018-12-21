

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say a man is in serious condition following an early morning shooting outside a busy mall in Richmond, B.C. Friday.

According to an RCMP statement, officers were called to assist paramedics at Lansdowne Centre in the 5300 block of No. 3 Road at around 7:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Images from the scene showed police putting caution tape around a section of the parking lot in front of the Jysk and Liquor Depot stores. Investigators said the lot has been cordoned off starting at HomeSense and extending to the north of the end of the mall.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and few details surrounding the incident have been made public.

"We are currently in the evidence gathering stage and do not have a timeline with respect to when the areas around the mall will be re-opened," Sgt. Kyle Simpson said in the release.

"We appreciate that this may cause some inconvenience during the holiday season and ask for your continued patience as we investigate this significant incident."

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 604-287-1212 and cite file number 2018-41056.