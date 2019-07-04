

Richmond has become the fourth city in B.C. to introduce an online crime reporting tool as part of an RCMP pilot project.

Last month, the online reporting tool was first introduced in Surrey and on Wednesday, the technology rolled out in Richmond.

The RCMP says its running the pilot to allow people to report some non-emergency crimes online, with the hope it will free up time for frontline personnel to respond to higher priority calls and emergencies.

"This has been a much sought after feature by the community," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

"Online reporting not only provides convenience, but greatly assists keeping our front line officers on the street and focused on priority calls for service."

Residents of the four pilot communities will be able to use the online tool to report crimes such as theft or vandalism amounting to less than $5,000, provided there are no items involving personal identity, firearms or licence plates.

The pilot is also being tested in Ridge Meadows and Kelowna.