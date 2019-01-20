

CTV Vancouver





Police in Richmond have issued a warning to residents living in the Hamilton neighbourhood after receiving reports of people going door-to-door posing as representatives from a home security firm, ADT.

Richmond RCMP said they learned of the scam after being shown posts from residents of the neighbourhood originally made in a closed social media forum. In the posts, homeowners describe being asked questions about their security systems by the fake ADT employees, who in some cases also attempted to get inside their homes.

Police said the scammers verbally identified themselves as ADT representatives, but did not present any identification or credentials.

“People need to be wary,” said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana Peralta in a release. “If someone supposedly representing a company shows up unexpectedly at your house, soliciting personal information, do not tell them anything and definitely do not allow them inside.”

Genuine ADT employees will have company-issued security cards and provincial licences, which will be prominently displayed, police said. Door-to-door salespeople will also never ask to come inside, police said.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide a tip via Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.