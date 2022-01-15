Richmond RCMP appeal for witnesses to unsuccessful robbery attempt
Police in Richmond are asking the public for help finding a man who attempted to rob a grocery store in Steveston last weekend, but was unsuccessful.
The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.
Officers were called to Super Grocer & Pharmacy on No. 1 Road "after a suspect attempted to rob the business but departed once unsuccessful," police said in the release.
Police were unable to find the man after the incident, so they're now asking witnesses or people who may have dash cam video from the area to get in touch with them.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white man with a "thin/medium build." He was wearing "a dark neck gator face mask," a dark blue hoodie, a camouflage-patterned bomber jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said.
Anyone with information or video to share with investigators should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-740. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
