Richmond RCMP appeal for witnesses to collision between motorcycle, pedestrian
Police in Richmond are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left a motorcyclist and a pedestrian with serious injuries last week.
Officers were called around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Richmond RCMP, who say the motorcyclist was travelling west on the curve where Garden City Road turns into Granville Avenue at the time.
Both the person driving the motorcycle and the pedestrian were taken to hospital by paramedics with "significant injuries" Mounties say. No further details were provided, but the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken the conduct of the case and is asking for anyone with information or dash cam video to come forward by calling 604-278-1212.
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Wear a helmet, ER expert advises amid spike in kids' scooter injuries
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for 'Freedom Convoy' jury trial
Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges in connection with last year's "Freedom Convoy," is seeking for a second time to move his jury trial away from Ottawa.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Vancouver Island
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.
B.C. human rights commissioner calls out anti-LGBTQ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about "hate-fuelled marches" planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus
Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday. The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.
Calgary
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
'We don't want the veterans here to feel forgotten': Old and young veterans connect at Calgary luncheon
The Veterans Association Food Bank hosted a luncheon for more than 60 veterans at the Chartwell Colonel Belcher Retirement Residence in Calgary, with a goal of connecting generations of people who fought for Canada all over the world.
Edmonton
'Not acceptable': Edmonton allowing nearly 90% of downtown surface parking lots to operate unpermitted
The numbers are now there in black and white, detailing widespread non-compliance of surface parking lots in Edmonton's core, but what to do about it is not as simple, officials insist.
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
Toronto
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff member
Police are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Montreal
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
A coroner has concluded that a Quebec father intentionally crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in March, killing himself and two of his four children.
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
Winnipeg
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
'Tells a really awesome story': Ghost sign coming to life in Winnipeg
A project in Winnipeg’s Exchange District is shining a light on some faded parts of the city’s past.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.
Regina
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault begins in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault began in Regina on Tuesday.
Man who severely injured Regina boy while driving impaired sentenced to 2 years in prison
A 47-year-old Regina man who severely injured a 7-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus while driving impaired has been sentenced to two years behind bars.
Atlantic
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
London
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
'It will be very disturbing': Educators gear up for planned protest over gender policies in schools
Local teachers' unions and education officials are growing concerned about a planned protest Wednesday morning in London, Ont. It’s one of several across the country by groups opposed to gender affirming practices within the school curriculum.
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Kitchener
BREAKING
BREAKING K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to restructure
Almost three days after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has released a statement addressing its financial problems.
Person airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.