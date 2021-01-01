VANCOUVER -- Police in Richmond are investigating a rash of suspicious fires at a residential building in the city over the last two months.

Richmond RCMP say there have been three fires since Nov. 16 at the multi-unit building on Arcadia Road, though they're not certain all three incidents are related.

The first incident happened around midnight on Nov. 16, when "a small appliance fan being used to air out the building was set on fire," police said in a news release.

The second fire happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 in the building's underground parkade, where someone set fire to a 20-foot boat, according to RCMP. That fire also caused damage to a pair of vehicles parked on either side of the boat.

The third incident happened Wednesday night in a stairwell at the building.

Richmond Fire-Rescue extinguished each of the first two fires, while the third was put out by a resident of the building before firefighters arrived, police said.

In their release, Richmond RCMP described the incidents as "unsettling" for building residents and asked the public to contact them with any information on any of the fires.

Tips can be provided to Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers. The file numbers are 20-31465 for the fan fire, 20-31644 for the boat fire and 20-35581 for the stairwell fire.