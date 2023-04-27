Richmond Night Market opening tops list of things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend

With warm weather finally in the forecast and a summer tradition kicking off its season, there's lots to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

RETURN TO RICHMOND NIGHT MARKET

To start, North America's largest open-air market returns Friday night at 7 p.m.

This year's Richmond Night Market promises "a touch of magic," with its "Summer Wonderland" theme.

Visitors to the outdoor market at 8351 River Rd. will be greeted by a 60-foot bouncy castle, a candy-coloured forest, nightly live entertainment and – of course – more than 100 food vendors offering hundreds of dishes from across the world.

The market will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well.

TAKE IN A BALLGAME

While the Vancouver Canadians' scheduled home opener was rained out several times earlier this month, this weekend's forecast calls for perfect baseball weather. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/vancouver-canadians-opening-weekend-washed-out-by-rain-1.6348449

The Vancouver Canadians are hosting the Eugene Emeralds for a four-game series starting Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. There are also games at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

If baseball's not your sport of choice, the Vancouver Whitecaps are also at home this weekend, hosting Colorado at BC Place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

EXPLORE A NEIGHBOURHOOD THROUGH MURALS

Following the success of last year’s Strathcona Street Art and Mural Tour for the Vancouver Mural Festival, the company Vancouver DeTours is bringing back a limited version this year, starting with an excursion scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m.

The free event kicks off kitty-corner to the Downtown Eastside Community Garden and is expected to last between 90 minutes and two hours.

“This is where it all started in Vancouver: an old and continuously busy industrial port neighbourhood that housed artist spaces for years. See the birth of the Vancouver mural scene, with a heavy emphasis on the roots and ties to the local graffiti scene,” reads a description of the event.

According to Vancouver DeTours, the excursion travels through a part of the city that’s rarely seen by tourists or even locals. A spot on the tour can be booked through the company’s website.

SHOP LOCAL GOODS WITH YOUR DOG

The Heritage Hall in Mount Pleasant will host a spring pop-up market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are so passionate about local small businesses, entrepreneurs, makers and creators that we want to bring all of this creativity into one space to help promote everyone’s amazing work and connect local buyers with all of these great businesses and initiatives,” reads the Facebook event’s description.

The event does not include a list of vendors, but does specify that the venue is dog-friendly.

“Come shop with your dogs,” reads the post.

PLAY EXPERIMENTAL JAZZ BINGO

The non-profit society Hypha Arts is welcoming people into its newly-renovated arts studio and community space at 1410 Venables Street for its inaugural fundraising event this weekend.

Tickets for individual events will be available at the door and range between $15 and $30 each, while a pass for the whole weekend costs $50.

Ahead of multiple dance parties and a brunch bash, Hypha Arts is hosting an experimental jazz bingo night on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Come play bingo while listening to some of Vancouver’s hottest jazz cats,” the event listing reads, naming bands like Assorted Mustard Greens and The Jazz House and Friends.

The weekend festivities conclude with an evening of live ambient and visuals to send you into May calmly.