Richmond moving forward with exploring supervised consumption site in the city

After two days of a sometimes fiery debate, Richmond city council voted to take the next steps towards potentially having a supervised consumption site in the city.

Tensions ran high Tuesday night as council met once again to discuss the motion, first put forward by Coun. Kash Heed. The motion, which passed 7-2, asks staff to "gauge the potential benefits and challenges of implementing a drug consumption site" near Richmond Hospital.

Dozens of residents signed up to speak, which pushed the issue into a two-day meeting. On numerous occasions, Mayor Malcolm Brodie had to interject to stop people from applauding or yelling.

For some residents, the issue was extremely personal.

"Our son passed away from an overdose on Dec. 14, 2022, so we've been actively involved in the community in terms of finding support services for other parents who have to deal with this and we've been actively engaged with the provincial government trying to make changes to improve the overall situation," Andrew Tablotney told CTV News Vancouver, adding he's "definitely" in favour of the proposed site.

"What they're trying to do is keep people alive. People go to consumption sites because they still want to live."

Carmen Kwong, a Vancouver resident, attended the meeting in opposition of the motion saying she doesn't think there should be any sites in the country.

"I don't think we should have any so-called safe consumption centre anywhere, not just in Richmond," she told CTV News Vancouver. "I don't think consuming drugs is the right thing to do. We have to understand no drugs is safe."

Over the weekend, the City of Richmond issued a statement addressing "misinformation and misunderstanding" circulating about the proposal.

"Neither the City of Richmond or council can actually open or operate a supervised consumption site. That decision lies with Health Canada and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) which must apply for and grant an exemption under Section 56.1 of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act," the statement said.

"Should council vote in favour of exploring a supervised consumption site in Richmond, it will be up to VCH to decide whether such a site is in the interests of public health and safety and develop an application to Health Canada accordingly."

Vancouver has 12 supervised consumption sites, including the first that ever opened in North America. According to federal data, no fatal overdoses have occurred at any supervised consumption site across the country.

Toxic drugs killed 2,511 British Columbians in 2023, including 26 people in Richmond.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham