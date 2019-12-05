VANCOUVER -- Two people were arrested in Richmond and charged following a home break-in where a resident was inside the house while it was happening.

On Dec. 2, Richmond Mounties were called to a house on Seaton Road near Shell Road. The homeowner who was calling was inside the house and told police that a break and enter was in progress.

According to police, two suspects rang the doorbell and when nobody answered, they broke in by a back door, which was locked.

Front line officers and members of the RCMP's Strike Force secured a perimeter around the house. Two suspects wearing black tried to escape, but were quickly arrested by police.

"The homeowner was brave in a stressful situation. They were able to provide police with excellent information and our response was swift," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

Since that incident, charges of one count of break and enter into a house with intent to commit an indictable offence were approved against Rianne Maufou Yee and Kayla Melissa Perry, who are both 31 and from Richmond.

Both Yee and Perry are known to police and Mounties say more charges could be coming.

"The Richmond RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind the community to be watchful for those persons approaching homes door to door. Whether the persons are from trades, salespeople or persons in more official capacities, please check for signs that something may be off," Hwang said, adding that they may even be using props to appear more authoritative.

"In this case, the suspects had a FortisBC umbrella which may have been used to camouflage their purpose. In another recent case, suspects wore hardhats and coveralls and posed as city employees."

In that instance, which took place in November, two armed suspects posing as bylaw officers forced their way into a home on Oldfield Drive where a woman in her 30s was home and was forced to the ground. That same house was broken into again less than two weeks later.

Police have not said if the these incidents are connected.

"If you see anything suspicious, contact the police immediately," Hwang said.