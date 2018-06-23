

CTV Vancouver





A Richmond resident has received several citations for a bizarre incident that took place at a gas station in East Vancouver Thursday night.

The driver of a large pick-up truck was trying to squeeze between vehicles parked at the pump and the 7-11 building at the intersection of Knight Street and 57th Avenue.

Video of the incident posted on Reddit shows witnesses confronting the man, who did not respond to their comments. Instead, he got back into the vehicle to pull away, only to re-strike a pole he had already hit.

The driver also knocked over a display of bottled water, before finally getting around the pole and pulling out of the parking lot.

Vancouver police tracked the man to Richmond. He was issued several violation tickets and a 24-hour driving prohibition, and his truck was seized.