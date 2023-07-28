Richmond homicide: 1 man dead after daytime shooting outside a home
A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a brazen shooting in a normally quiet Richmond neighbourhood.
RCMP were called to reports of a shooting on Minler Road near Blundell Road around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers swarmed the area and found a critically injured man.
“First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of Richmond RCMP in a news release Thursday night.
The driveway outside of one home was full of cones and evidence markers.
Neighbours were shaken that something so violent had happened in broad daylight so close by.
“We were playing with my kids. My husband and I, we heard like four shots—we thought it was, like, some kind of, I don't know, fireworks or something,” said Meryem Hourri, a resident.
The killing took place in a family-oriented neighbourhood with a park and a daycare nearby.
“It's just not even one block from our home. The kids always play around this area, cycling or going to the park, walking. Like even to grab milk or bread, everyday we walk around this area. So definitely feeling some type of way now,” said Hourri.
Ten minutes after the shooting, a torched car was found on Blundell, between No. 4 and No. 5 roads.
“Police are working to determine if this vehicle is associated to the shooting,” said Hwang.
RCMP have not said if this was a targeted hit, though it does have all the hallmarks of a gang-style shooting.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
With files from CTV Vancouver's Isabella Zavaris.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
Breaking
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
StatCan says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May, estimates 1 per cent growth for second quarter
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Movie reviews: 'Haunted Mansion' delivers the ride's mild happy haunts
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'The Beanie Bubble,' 'Prisoner's Daughter' and 'North of Normal.'
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
-
Mounties arrest 3 after separate weapons complaints on same Nanaimo street
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three men after a pair of separate firearms complaints on the same downtown street Monday morning.
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash
One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.
-
MP wants federal funding to Calgary Stampede pulled after abuse settlement reached
A member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede.
-
'We will miss you forever': Man found dead near Shambhala festival identified online as crew member
The man who was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C., as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up Monday, is being remembered as “wonderful” and “full of love and energy.”
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory northeast of Edmonton
A man is under arrest after residents northeast of Edmonton were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
Toronto
-
Groups of tenants across Toronto are withholding rent payments
In the east Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, residents in three buildings have withheld rent since May, after their landlord proposed a five per cent increase for next year — and they're not alone.
-
Man charged in fatal 'targeted' shooting also allegedly killed Toronto police dog
A man who allegedly killed a Toronto police dog as he tried to evade arrest has been charged in connection with a targeted shooting at a Toronto apartment that left another man dead.
-
Six teens charged in GTA gunpoint carjacking
Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with a recent armed carjacking in Markham.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
-
Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims
The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed. Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.
-
Montreal's new, for-profit light-rail system: national model or cautionary tale?
Montreal's new light-rail train network stands out among major transit projects in Canada: it opened within a relatively short time frame and government didn't get in the way.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba’s Interlake region
A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Former mayor of Winnipeg Beach says tax hike backlash affecting his reputation
The former mayor of Winnipeg Beach says his reputation is taking a hit following a big tax hike from the current council.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
'Do we have too many managers': Saskatoon councillor to request formal review of city jobs
A Saskatoon city councillor is proposing an in-depth investigation into city jobs as part of budget discussions.
Regina
-
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
-
Price of gas, diesel up in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel raised significantly in the Maritime provinces overnight.
London
-
Suspicious activity call in St. Thomas leads to arrest
A London resident is charged after St. Thomas police went to a call for suspicious activity on Mondamin Street
-
$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway
One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.
-
Crews battle fire in Sarnia
According to Sarnia police, the entire intersection and surrounding area of St. Clair Parkway and LaSalle Line is closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two Timmins youths charged with attempted murder in assault of teen
Timmins police say two youths are charged with attempted murder in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old shortly after midnight Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.
-
'I miss him every day': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.