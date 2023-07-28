Richmond homicide: 1 man dead after daytime shooting outside a home

RICHMOND, B.C. -

A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a brazen shooting in a normally quiet Richmond neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to reports of a shooting on Minler Road near Blundell Road around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers swarmed the area and found a critically injured man.

“First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of Richmond RCMP in a news release Thursday night.

The driveway outside of one home was full of cones and evidence markers.

Neighbours were shaken that something so violent had happened in broad daylight so close by.

“We were playing with my kids. My husband and I, we heard like four shots—we thought it was, like, some kind of, I don't know, fireworks or something,” said Meryem Hourri, a resident.

The killing took place in a family-oriented neighbourhood with a park and a daycare nearby.

“It's just not even one block from our home. The kids always play around this area, cycling or going to the park, walking. Like even to grab milk or bread, everyday we walk around this area. So definitely feeling some type of way now,” said Hourri.

Ten minutes after the shooting, a torched car was found on Blundell, between No. 4 and No. 5 roads.

“Police are working to determine if this vehicle is associated to the shooting,” said Hwang.

RCMP have not said if this was a targeted hit, though it does have all the hallmarks of a gang-style shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Isabella Zavaris.