

Shelley Moore, CTV News Vancouver





Dozens of dogs and their people converged on Garry Point Park Sunday to support an animal rescue organization dedicated to ending animal suffering in Thailand.

Dubbed "Fixing To Save Lives," the inaugural walk for the Soi Dog Foundation Canada raised money and awareness of the plight of stray dogs and cats in Thailand, and the need for massive sterilization programs to combat over-population.

“The numbers are staggering and it’s nothing that we see in the west. There are literally hundreds of thousands of dogs on the street suffering unthinkable cruelty, starvation, injury, sickness — and they don’t have anyone to turn to,” said founder Candace Cornock. “There aren’t supportive services there like there are here.”

She adds there’s an estimated 600,000 street dogs in Bangkok alone.

Founded in 2013, the charity has grown to include facilities in Thailand, separate hospitals for cats and dogs, and a sanctuary, where a thousand animals are cared for, with the goal of adoption to homes in Canada.

About a hundred dogs find their way here each year, mainly to homes in Ontario and BC, after being fully vetted, spayed or neutered, temperament tested and matched with appropriate families.

MuttWalk participant three-year-old Mango was adopted by Nicole Kocher and brought to Canada after she fell in love with the dog while volunteering at the shelter in Thailand.

Kocher says for the most part, Mango’s favourite activities involve snoozing and chilling out, but on-leash she’s a bit of a puller.

“She likes to just explore and sniff everything she possibly can,” Kocher said. “She’s an amazing dog; I wouldn’t have asked for something better.”

She also agrees that spay-and-neuter programs are critical to ending animal suffering.

Cornock says the foundation has sterilized more than 300,000 dogs and cats in Thailand and the work continues unabated.

She estimates the costs are more than $1 million USD each month.

“When we’re spay neutering over 9,000 dogs per month, that quickly adds up,” Cornock says

Many Soi Dog Foundation alumni joined in the walk at Garry Point Park, including Mango, who took every opportunity to flop over and rest her eyes in between horsing around with the other dogs.

Recent arrival Lucy also participated. The 15-month-old is currently in foster care through the foundation and is available for adoption.

Funds raised at the walk will go directly to the Soi Dog Foundation’s sterilization efforts in Thailand, and to three Canadian charities doing similar work: The Canadian Animal Assistance Team in BC, the Alberta Spay and Neuter Task Force and the Northern Spay Neuter Campaign in Ontario.

For more information on how to help, visit Soi Dog Foundation.