Richmond, B.C., woman created fake invoices for corporate tax return, CRA says

A Richmond woman has been fined $75,000 for her role in the preparation of a false corporate tax return.

Tzu Chin Lee pleaded guilty in provincial court on Wednesday to one count of making or participating in the making of false or deceptive statements in a tax return, according to a news release from the Canada Revenue Agency.

The CRA said the charge stemmed from her role in the preparation of Agape Enterprise Corp.'s 2016 corporate income tax return.

According to the agency, Lee was aware that the return "overstated the cost of materials acquired between December 2015 and June 2016 by $847,605."

"These overstated amounts were supported by false commercial invoices and were provided to the external accountant to prepare the return," the CRA said in its release.

"Ms. Lee was provided the completed return by email, which she arranged to be signed and filed with the CRA."

The agency said Lee was fined $75,000 for her role in preparing the false return.

"To ensure that the tax system is fair for everyone, the CRA makes sure that people who try to avoid or evade paying their fair share of taxes are held accountable," the agency said.

"The CRA publishes information about possible tax non-compliance and other enforcement actions to encourage voluntary compliance, to demonstrate its commitment to administering and enforcing Canada’s tax laws, and to taking action against those who do not comply."