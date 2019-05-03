BC Liberal MLA Rich Coleman is apologizing after a backlash erupted over his comments "drawing the parallel" between farming legislation and the persecution of Jews during the 1940s and the Holocaust.

Coleman's comments were directed towards Bill 15, legislation billed as strengthening the independence of the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Coleman rose to speak against the bill in the house.

"I have been here for 23 years and have never seen a more bigoted piece of legislation come before this house," he said. "Particularly on a day like today when we witnessed people whose rights were taken apart and away from them in the 1940s."

The comments were made on Thursday which was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The former attorney general's comments were quickly criticized.

"Can't believe I just heard this in the legislature," tweeted Housing Minister Selina Robinson. "Rich Coleman compared legislation meant to protect farmland with the murder of Jews. I have no words."

Coleman apologized for his comments, saying the analogy was "insensitive."

"This afternoon I spoke to a Bill that I feel erodes the rights of farmers. Because of the emotion of today I drew an analogy (that) was insensitive, I apologize to anyone who took offence," he tweeted Thursday.

"To be clear, I apologize without reservation (for) drawing the parallel I did earlier today. The Holocaust is a unique, historical, evil event that must be recognized in order to be remembered."

Prior to his apology, his comments were roundly criticized on social media.

Coleman's comments were also indirectly criticized by his party's leader.

In a statement, BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson said politicians must be "vigilant with our language and actions."

"Drawing parallels between discriminatory legislation and the Holocaust is absolutely inappropriate and on behalf of the BC Liberal Caucus we reject any comparisons," he said in the statement.

The comments were made in the house on the same day the government honoured Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the event, Holocaust survivors shared their stories of survival and witnessing the deaths of loved ones.

"We were marked for death, by the accident of being born Jewish," survivor Marie Doduck told a crowd.