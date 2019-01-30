

CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s anti-gang unit is partnering with a Toronto program to expand the hunt for a former UN gang member described by authorities as one of Canada's most wanted fugitives.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit unveiled a new partnership Wednesday with the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers and unveiled a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Conor Vincent D'Monte's arrest.

"Conor D'Monte and his fellow gang members are responsible for an unprecedented level of brazen gang violence in the history of British Columbia," said CFSEU-BC Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe in a release.

The Bolo Program is described as a public safety innovation project, which looks at "leveraging social media and technology" to help track down fugitives. This is the program's first B.C. case.

D'Monte, a high-ranking UN gang member, was allegedly involved in the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair, a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang who was gunned down outside a Langley strip mall.

An Ontario man was also charged with first-degree murder in LeClair's killing in July 2018 and Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder in June for the brazen shooting.

The CFSEU called the investigation into LeClair's murder one of its longest in the force's history.

CFSEU-BC took over the LeClair investigation from B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in late 2017.

Authorities believe D'Monte fled Canada around 2011 to escape arrest, and has been on the run ever since.

D'Monte is described as white, 6'1" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He has Chinese characters tattooed on his left arm, and has previously gone by aliases including "Benzo," "Brian Black" and "Manual Nico Ortega."