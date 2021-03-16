Reward doubled in case of cowboy missing in B.C.
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:50AM PDT
Ben Tyner was last seen Saturday, but was not reported missing until his horse was found in full gear without a rider two days later. (Facebook)
VANCOUVER -- The family of missing Merritt-area ranch manager Ben Tyner has announced an increase in the size of the reward for information about him that could also lead to charges in his suspected death.
In a post on Facebook, Jen Tyner says the reward has grown to $30,000 after the owner of a Merritt ranch added $15,000 to the total.
The 33-year-old was last seen leaving the Nicola Ranch on horseback in January 2019 and his body has never been found.
His riderless horse was found unharmed a few days later and police say they believe Tyner is the victim of homicide.