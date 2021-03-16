VANCOUVER -- The family of missing Merritt-area ranch manager Ben Tyner has announced an increase in the size of the reward for information about him that could also lead to charges in his suspected death.

In a post on Facebook, Jen Tyner says the reward has grown to $30,000 after the owner of a Merritt ranch added $15,000 to the total.

The 33-year-old was last seen leaving the Nicola Ranch on horseback in January 2019 and his body has never been found.

His riderless horse was found unharmed a few days later and police say they believe Tyner is the victim of homicide.