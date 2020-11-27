VANCOUVER -- Kids are spending more time on their screens this year than ever before.

Kathy Buckworth is a parenting author who encourages children to put the screens down and get involved with creative play.

Buckworth is a Mom of four and Grandma of one.

She joined CTV Morning Live with some classic and retro toy gift ideas.

Care Bears are an iconic brand from the 1980's.

From Cheer Bear to Share Bear, six childhood favourites have been reimagined.

Each plush bear comes with a special Care Coin for collecting and sharing.

The line has expanded with Care Bears Interactive Figures also introduced.

From singing to telling jokes these Care Bears are sure to bring a smile.

Buckworth brought along the creative classic, Lite Brite.

Lite Brites bring art to life when they illuminate.

Constructing each masterpiece really encourages creative play.

The name Tonka has been a household name for decades.

The Tonka Mighty Dump Truck is available in its iconic yellow and is made of real steel.

For those looking for stocking stuffers, Buckworth recommended the Tonka Mud Rescue Series.

They are just as Tonka Tough, but allow for play in smaller areas.

Pound Puppies are a wonderful companion for kids.

Each Pound Puppy comes with its own pet carrier, care sheet and adoption papers.

Buckworth shared a couple new toys that are sure to delight.

Cutetitos Pizzaitos has gained a lot of popularity in the collectables market.

These soft stuffed animals are wrapped in a pizza blanket to be unrolled and discovered.

CurliGirls dolls allow children to play hairdresser.

The hair can be styled using a special curling tool or simply with a finger.

This can provide endless hours of creative fun.

Ultimately all of these suggestions from Buckworth are designed to encourage creativity and allow kids to play with a break from screentime.