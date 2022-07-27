Retribution for Whistler gangland shooting could take years, not months, anti-gang agency says

A recent incident of gang warfare spilling out into a busy area of British Columbia had some bystanders fearing for their lives, and prompted concerns that the violence is escalating.

Two people with known gang ties were shot dead in front of a hotel in Whistler Village in the middle of the day on a busy weekend in a destination popular with tourists and families.

The shooting and other recent gang activity in B.C.'s Lower Mainland sparked fears that it could be just a matter of time before an innocent bystander gets caught in the crossfire, so we asked the province's anti-gang agency.

Lindsey Houghton, a staff-sergeant with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSSEU), first listened to witness accounts of the shooting. One person told CTV News he texted his loved ones because he didn't know what was happening, and wasn't sure he'd survive. He wanted to make sure they knew he loved them.

Houghton called the shooting a "very tragic incident" in a location that is "unbelievably busy on a summer weekend."

He called it "entirely unacceptable," not just from the police standard but from any viewpoint.

"We've unfortunately seen innocent victims hit in the crossfire during the gang violence that we've seen really escalate in ebbs and flows since the mid-2000s, and that's one of our most significant priorities – to ensure that doesn't happen," he said in an interview on CTV Morning Live Wednesday.

He said those involved in these shootings have zero regard for "any of us, and that needs to change."

One way CFSEU said that change will come is through clear messaging to those thinking of joining a gang.

"We need to get the message across to young people that engaging in this activity is going to end up really in one of two ways. You're going to end up going to jail, or you're going to end up dead."

In May of last year, the CFSEU issued a rare public warning about specific gang members – one of whom was killed in the Whistler shooting – and their associates.

That warning featured the names and photos of 11 people they believed to be linked to recent gang violence, and advised anyone with or in the proximity of those people that they were putting themselves in danger.

Houghton said other warnings should be expected.

He likened CFSEU to a hub of information collected across the province about gang members, and said he thinks the situation has reached a point where another warning should be issued.

"We've got individuals who we've seen are escalating their violence, their wanton disregard for public safety and the safety for innocent citizens…is at a point where you're going to see police, like I'm doing right now, coming out and talking more about this," he said.

Another concern stemming from the Whistler shooting and other recent violence is retaliation, something Houghton said the CFSEU is aware of and working on.

"It's a long-term marathon in terms of being able to suppress and disrupt that," he said.

"We first have to understand that some of the retribution that we're seeing, including now, has to do with incidents and beefs and conflicts that occurred up to 15 or 20 years ago. These aren't things that happen, necessarily, a week or two later."

As an example, he mentioned the murder of one of the Bacon Brothers in August 2011 in Kelowna.

"There were a number of tit-for-tat, back-and-forth shootings and homicides and attempted homicides in the lead up to that and in the decade after. So what we're seeing today may not play out in terms of retribution over the next couple months. It may be five or 10 years from now," he said.

Police have to approach prevention efforts with that in mind, as do communities, parents and educators.

"That's where having conversations with people right now, who are in their teens, who are on the cusp of making choices that may lead them down this path, are critical to stammer or stop the flow of potential recruits for these groups down the road," Houghton said.

He was asked whether recruitment efforts have increased, and whether gangs are getting better, and he said no, but gangs aren't having issues replacing members as individuals are sent to jail or killed.