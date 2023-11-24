Retailers wary as consumer concerns about the economy threaten Black Friday revenue

Once a uniquely American phenomenon, Black Friday has become one of Canada’s busiest shopping days in recent years – but concerns about the economy could keep spending down this year.

"Retailers realize that the consumer is not really in the mood to spend, you know, based on things like interest rates and inflation being a little sticky,” said Bruce Winder, a retail industry analyst.

Friday in downtown Vancouver, there was a lot of foot traffic but savvy shoppers were mostly interested in steep discounts rather than more modest deals.

“50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent,” said shopper Marie-Lise Bahjean.

A student on a budget, Bahjean wants to reduce her spending this holiday season but acknowledges that can be easier said than done.

"I feel like it's a little bit impossible not to spend a lot because it's Christmas and you're thinking about yourself and your family,” she said.

On Robson Street, Susan Li said she was looking for deals on things like cosmetics that she was planning on buying anyway.

Stocking up on big sale days is something she’s more likely to do now than she would have before.

"Definitely before COVID my spending was, like, I don't really think about it when I'm buying stuff,” said Li. “And now it's like I kind of have to budget a bit more. And we're heading into a recession so that really impacts how I'm spending. Just more mindful, really."

Traffic snarls around the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet prompted YVR to advise travellers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport on Friday and throughout the weekend.

At times Friday, the combined shopping and airport traffic backed up all the way onto the Arthur Laing Bridge.