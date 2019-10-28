VANCOUVER – Mounties in Coquitlam are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect two months after a restaurant employee was allegedly sexually assaulted by a regular customer.

According to officers, on Aug. 17, a staff member was assaulted while she was working at a restaurant on Lougheed Highway at about 9:40 p.m.

"Restaurant management has been very helpful, but other witnesses have been less than cooperative," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP in a news release.

"If people are protecting the suspect with a 'code of silence,' we're hoping those people understand that the victim is dealing with both physical and psychological consequences. Someone needs to step up and do the right thing."

Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He's described as a white or mixed-ethnicity man in his late 20s or early 30s. He's about 5'10" tall and has a medium, stocky build and strong hands. Mounties say he has flared nostrils, full lips and short brown hair.

Typically he's seen wearing a snap-back baseball hat worn very low, a puffy jacket and red Air Jordan-type pants.

He goes by the first name Jordan.

"It's our job as police to be impartial and we're ready to hear everyone’s side of this story," McLaughlin said. "But it's important that we identify 'Jordan.' This case cannot be closed until we do."

Anyone who recognizes Jordan is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2019-25296 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.