VANCOUVER -- The B.C. teenager who was killed in a crash near Jasper, Alta. days before Christmas has been identified online as a beloved sister and caring friend.

Rainbow Skye Bernard died Sunday afternoon in a tragic accident on Highway 16, according to a fundraiser set up to help her family. She was 16 years old.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many remembering Bernard as a kind and compassionate young woman who had a bright future ahead of her.

"It's hard to think of a world without Rainbow," one mourner wrote. "This beautiful young lady always had a soft caring heart."

Police said the roads on Highway 16 were icy on Sunday afternoon when the car Bernard was travelling in apparently lost control and slammed into a van.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and an adult woman who was in the car with her had to be airlifted to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

According to the online fundraiser, the woman was Bernard's pregnant older sister, Aliyah.

"Rest in sweet peace my beautiful sister," she wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Say hi to mom and papa for me."

Police said there were six people in the van, all B.C. residents as well, but none were seriously hurt. They were cleared by paramedics at the scene and released.

The collision forced authorities to close Highway 16 for several hours. Witnesses who ended up trapped in traffic told CTV News road conditions in the area were treacherous.

"A lot of the drivers were saying they were spinning out," said Amy McKenzie, a truck driver who was heading home with her husband when they encountered the crash scene.

"It's terrible, especially this time of year."

