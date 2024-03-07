Respiratory illness data: Little change in BCCDC's first update of the month

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released its first respiratory illness data of March on Thursday, and it looked very similar to the last data released in February.

There were 155 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, essentially the same number as there were on Feb. 29.

The number of people reported in hospital by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control in public updates in 2024 is shown. (CTV)

Likewise, data from the last epidemiological week, which spanned Feb. 25 to March 2, showed minimal change, with slight declines in cases and test positivity for COVID, influenza and RSV, relative to the week before.

Lab-confirmed COVID cases dropped from 466 to 433 and test positivity declined 12.3 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

For the flu, the drop was from 322 cases to 299 and from 7.6 per cent positivity to 7.2 per cent.

For RSV, cases declined from 226 to 177 and positivity fell from 5.6 per cent to 4.4 per cent.