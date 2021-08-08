VANCOUVER -- More than 100 B.C. care home residents who were temporarily relocated due to a wildfire near 100 Mile House will return to their residences this week.

In a statement, Interior Health says that the 124 evacuees will return now that the Flat Lake wildfire evacuation alerts have been rescinded.

“Repatriation will occur gradually to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return home,” it reads.

The residents had been temporarily housed in Merritt, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake. They were pre-emptively evacuated from their care homes out of an abundance of caution in mid-July.

“Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back.”

While both publicly and privately operated long-term and assisted living care homes in the area were evacuated, the 100 Mile District General Hospital was not evacuated. However nine acute care patients were temporarily relocated to other hospitals back in July.

Relocating the care home residents was a community effort, reads the Interior Health statement.

“Interior Health would like to acknowledge the communities who received these evacuees and their accompanying staff for their support along with the incredible efforts of staff and physicians in the 100 Mile House and surrounding community, many of whom were also under evacuation alert themselves.”

OFFICIALS MONITORING FIRE NEAR VERNON

As the 100 Mile House residents return home, Interior Health is preparing for the possibility that care home residents in other communities may need to be moved.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the health authority says it is monitoring potential effects of the White Rock Lake wildfire on health-care facilities and services.

"In response to potential evacuation alerts and orders, Interior Health is preparing for the potential relocation of care home residents and community health clients in the Vernon and Armstrong areas," the health authority says. "Planning is underway as a precaution and no community-based relocations have been required at this time."