Residents safe after massive house fire breaks out in Surrey

Smoke rises from a house that caught fire in Surrey's Bridgeview area overnight Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (CTV News) Smoke rises from a house that caught fire in Surrey's Bridgeview area overnight Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (CTV News)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener