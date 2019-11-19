VANCOUVER – Multiple Vancouver residents had to be rescued from a fire after their apartment building went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a building near Heather Street and Southwest Marine Drive at about 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were venting from the roof of a three-storey, wood-frame apartment complex.

"There were a total of four people that had to be rescued from balconies with ground ladders," said Dave Boone, assistant chief of operations with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Another team went into the building and found two people who they brought out. One of them was unconscious at the time. Both have been taken to hospital and everyone who was rescued from the building is now conscious and in stable condition.

"So crews had quite a handful in both attacking the fire and … performing those rescues," Boone said.

By about 6:30 a.m., the fire was not yet out but crews had knocked it down significantly. Boone said the blaze had caused "severe" damage, with at least one suite completely destroyed and several others suffering from smoke and water damage.

"No one will be going back today based on the state of the building," he said, adding that the displaced residents were getting help to find temporary housing.

Fire crews were also asking drivers to stay clear of the area and multiple bus lines were rerouted.

TransLink posted on Twitter that the 10 and 17 buses were terminating at Marpole Loop due to the fire. The 3 and 100 bus were also temporarily rerouted but by 6 a.m. had resumed their regular service.

Boone said the cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigator is on scene.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott