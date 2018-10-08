

CTV Vancouver





Each year, thousands of people head to certain parts of Vancouver to get a glimpse of the autumn colours.

The vibrant reds and bright oranges are only around for a short time, and particularly bright trees can draw a crowd to some areas.

But those who live in locations popular with photographers are getting fed up with the phenomenon.

"For the first couple of weeks I find it kind of sweet, but then my irritability rises," East Vancouver resident Rachel Bedet told CTV News Sunday.

"It's every year for six weeks."

During those weeks, especially on sunny days, Bedet says the area of East 11th Avenue and Ontario Street is packed.

"Sometimes there can be hundreds of people in the street," she said. She's seen people stay for hours as they try to stage the perfect moment for Instagram.

Popular with everyone from wedding photographers to tourists, sometimes the crowds are so large they affect traffic.

"I've seen tour buses show up. I've seen people wandering up to windows," resident Mike Hanafin said.

"I've also seen people urinating on bushes in front of buildings."

One building has actually put up signs asking visitors to stay back. Hanafin said the goal is mostly so that those dropping in for photoshoots are respectful of the neighbourhood.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst