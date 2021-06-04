VANCOUVER -- The chief of the Tk'emlups te Sewepemc First Nation is expected to provide an update Friday on the investigation into a mass grave found at a former Kamloops residential school.

The band announced last week that the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, were found using the services of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.

The discovery was devastating, but not unexpected in the community.

Indigenous people had long suspected the children had died, but it was never documented.

The case has sparked nationwide grief and calls for more searches at other such institutions.

The RCMP says it has opened a file into the case as well.

Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace, the detachment commander with the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP, says officers have been to the site and are working with community members to discuss the next steps.

The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Murray Sinclair told a House of Common committee Thursday that he has concerns about how local Mounties are handling the case.

"They are now beginning to question those who have made this story available. And unfortunately typical heavy handed and ham handed police way. They are simply intimidating people, rather than helping them,” said Sinclair.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report found that at least 4,100 children died in Canada’s residential school system.

Tk'emlups te Sewepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir has said the band plans to release a report with preliminary findings about the discovery in mid-June.

Memorials in tribute to the children have popped up across the country since the news broke last week.

Steady streams of people have stopped by to pay their respects, and leave flowers, shoes and stuffed animals.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.