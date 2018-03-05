Rescuers responding to missing skier on Cypress Mountain
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 6:04PM PST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 7:38PM PST
Rescuers on the North Shore are working to reach a missing skier on Cypress Mountain.
The man was reported missing in the Montizambert drainage area shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, North Shore Rescue said.
Crews have located the out-of-bounds skier using his cellphone co-ordinates and have launched a helicopter to help find him.
However, rescuers were not able to long-line him off the mountain due to the lack of daylight.
Instead, crews planned a ground rescue for the skier.
Last week, a snowboarder had to be airlifted out of the same area.