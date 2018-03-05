

Rescuers on the North Shore are working to reach a missing skier on Cypress Mountain.

The man was reported missing in the Montizambert drainage area shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, North Shore Rescue said.

Crews have located the out-of-bounds skier using his cellphone co-ordinates and have launched a helicopter to help find him.

However, rescuers were not able to long-line him off the mountain due to the lack of daylight.

Instead, crews planned a ground rescue for the skier.

Last week, a snowboarder had to be airlifted out of the same area.