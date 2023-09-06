Rescued bear cubs not siblings after all, says B.C. wildlife rescue

Two black bear cubs that were recently rescued near Chase, B.C., and believed to be siblings turned out to be unrelated after all, a wildlife rescue confirmed Wednesday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it captured both bears within a week of each other in the community of the Little Shuswap Lake Band, where a sow with three cubs had been spotted before wildfires broke out in the area.

When the first cub was rescued late last month, BCCOS said one of its siblings had to be put down due to severe injuries related to the fires, and that the mother bear had died.

On Saturday, the BCCOS posted an update on social media, revealing another cub had been safely captured in the First Nation’s territory.

“The cub is being taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society, where it will be reunited with its sibling,” reads the BCPOS Facebook post.

When asked about the reunion Wednesday, the rehabilitation facility in Smithers dispelled rumours that the bears were related.

“We were really looking forward to this too, but no, they’re not siblings,” a spokesperson told CTV News. “We thought they might be because they were caught in the same area, but they don’t know each other.”

Related or not—both orphaned cubs are expected to make a full recovery after suffering burns on their paws.