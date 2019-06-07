

Search crews are working to rescue two hikers stuck on a trail in Lions Bay, including a woman in her 80s.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue said the pair set out on the Lions-Binkert Trail before realizing the conditions were too challenging.

Search manager Brent Calkin said there's at least of metre of snow in the area, which is on a steep slope.

There's also too much cloud for the search helicopter to reach their location. Calkin said crews will have to hike the women out to another location where the helicopter can collect them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.