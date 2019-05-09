

Emergency crews have been called to rescue dozens of passengers from a B.C. whale watching boat that struck a rock off the coast of Washington state.

The 18-metre catamaran hit the rock at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which responded to the accident.

The impact caused the whale watching boat to begin taking on water, but the captain quickly beached the vessel at nearby Smith Island to prevent it from sinking.

The boat is operated by Eagle Wing Tours, which confirmed there were 43 passengers and four crew members on board. Shortly after the accident, the company said everyone was safe and in life jackets.

Eagle Wing sent two more vessels to help U.S. authorities with the rescue effort.

The closest land mass to the area where the whale watching boat beached is Whidbey Island, located about nine kilometres away.