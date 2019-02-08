Rescue boat runs aground during training near Victoria, crew injured
One person was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken by ambulance after a FAST response boat ran aground Thursday off Sooke Harbour. (Victoria JRCC / Twitter)
Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 10:48AM PST
One person was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken by ambulance after a FAST response boat ran aground Thursday off Sooke Harbour during a night training exercise.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. The boat is operated by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization.
The Canadian Coast Guard ship Cape Calvert, RCM-SAR Fast Rescue boat 35, BC Ambulance and East Sooke Fire all responded and rescued the four-person crew.
The conditions of the four crew members are not known at this time.
The training was not related to the large multi-agency search and rescue training that had just wrapped up in the Victoria area.
SAR UPDATE PART 3— Victoria JRCC CCCOS (@VicJRCC_CCCOS) February 8, 2019
One member of the crew was transported via air ambulance to a Victoria area hospital. The remaining three crew were transported via ground ambulance to hospital. This case has now been handed over to BC Emergency Health Services.
END UPDATE pic.twitter.com/0xxxppcQiH