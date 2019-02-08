

Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver





One person was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken by ambulance after a FAST response boat ran aground Thursday off Sooke Harbour during a night training exercise.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. The boat is operated by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization.

The Canadian Coast Guard ship Cape Calvert, RCM-SAR Fast Rescue boat 35, BC Ambulance and East Sooke Fire all responded and rescued the four-person crew.

The conditions of the four crew members are not known at this time.

The training was not related to the large multi-agency search and rescue training that had just wrapped up in the Victoria area.