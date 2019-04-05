Family and friends of a Vancouver-area couple are concerned after hearing reports that the elderly man and woman witnessed an armed kidnapping while on a trip to Uganda.

Several people who know Martin and Barbel Jurrius have told CTV News Vancouver the couple was on a safari trip in the African nation.

Reports suggest the pair, who live in a retirement home in North Vancouver, was part of a group that was ambushed while at a wildlife park.

Religious leaders from the churches the couple has attended and an employee at their home told CTV Friday that they were in Uganda.

A family member who said she'd spoken to other relatives also confirmed they were in Africa, and described the pair as so dedicated to travelling the world that they'd likely only stop when one "comes home in a box."

CTV News has reached out to other relatives for more information.

Reports suggest that it is the same couple, but police named two people of the same first name but a slightly different last name (Julius), so it has not been confirmed that the B.C. couple was there.

Earlier on Friday, Global Affairs confirmed two Canadians were present during the kidnapping Tuesday.

Two people were taken into the bush and the other four were "left abandoned and unharmed," the Uganda Media Centre said in a brief statement posted online.

Police said the vehicle was left behind, but the kidnappers took the key.

A spokesperson said the couple is safe and that consular services have been provided, but did not give further details.

Authorities in Uganda are still searching for the U.S. tourist and for a local driver who were both abducted from Queen Elizabeth National Park, a popular spot for safaris located in the southwest portion of the African nation.

Kidnappers reportedly used one of the victims' phones to demand a $500,000 ransom for the 35-year-old American woman and the driver, authorities said.

A rescue party is searching for signs of the victims.

"The priority at this point is to locate, rescue and bring them back to safety," the Uganda Media Centre statement said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko and Carly Yoshida-Butryn, and The Canadian Press