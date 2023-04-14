Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS

Wildlife officials are warning people in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood to be vigilant after seeing an increased coyote presence in the area.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted a warning on Twitter Thursday, in response to several complaints of coyotes biting dogs and following people near Trafalgar Park.

"Coyotes are very active across the Lower Mainland at this time of year," the tweet reads.

The BCCOS is asking people to take the proper precautions and to consider avoiding the area with their pets.

With denning season in full swing, the animals are more active as they protect their dens and seek food for their young.

Last month, the Vancouver Park Board said people can peacefully co-exist with coyotes by giving the animals their space.

The city's bylaw strictly prohibits the feeding of wildlife anywhere in Vancouver.

The BCCOS says coyote activity will continue to be monitored, and is reminding the public that anyone caught feeding wildlife could face a $500 fine.