VANCOUVER -- A person who died over the weekend at a popular swimming spot in North Vancouver may have been cliff jumping at the time, witnesses who were at the scene say.

On Sunday, Mounties, paramedics and the coroner were all seen near the Twin Falls Bridge in Lynn Canyon.

A source who was at the scene told CTV News that a person had been cliff jumping, but never surfaced. Their body was recovered a few hours later.

Several signs are posted in the area, warning of the dangers of cliff jumping.

Local RCMP would not provide information on the incident, but BC Coroners Service says it is "investigating a sudden and unexpected death at Lynn Canyon" and that it is working to determine the cause of the person's death.

