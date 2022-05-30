Reports of B.C.-wide 911 outage for Telus, Koodo cellphone customers

Another 911 outage was reported in British Columbia on Monday, this time affecting Telus and Koodo mobile customers across the province.

The issue affected cellphone users' ability to "communicate with and reach 911 call-takers" through either of the two carriers, according to E-Comm, operator of B.C.'s biggest emergency call centre.

It has snice been resolve

"During this time, callers were being advised to dial 911 from another carrier or landline, whenever possible," an E-Comm spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The spokesperson said Telus technicians have since resolved the outage, but could not speak to the cause.

CTV News has reached out to the telecommunications company for more information. Koodo is a subsidiary of Telus and operates on the same network.

Earlier this month, another outage left parts of B.C.'s Central and Southern Interior without 911 service for several hours. An investigation determined there had been a failure within a "core piece of technology" in Telus's network, according to E-comm.

During that outage, the public was advised to call their local police station's non-emergency line for help with any emergency situations – including those in which someone's health, safety or property was being threatened.

The impacted areas included the regional districts of the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Squamish-Lillooet, Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary.

Back in April, the RCMP announced they were investigating vandalism to internet and television equipment in Summerland, which left residents unable to call 911 from landlines.