British Columbians could learn more on Thursday about the possible future of ride hailing in the province as an all-party committee is set to release its report.

Recommendations are expected from the committee that heard three days of testimony last month from presenters including companies like Uber and Lyft.

Representatives from the taxi industry spoke at the meeting as well, pitching the idea of a single, made-in-B.C. app that would be used by anyone who drives for money, whether in traditional cabs or private vehicles.

The app would effectively keep big companies like Uber out.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, a long-time advocate for ride-hailing, said the committee would never go for a model like that, but the taxi industry said the provincial government needs to take its time with the issue.

The NDP initially promised it would bring ride-hailing into B.C. by the end of 2017, but a revised timeline has not yet been revealed.

A poll released Wednesday by Ridesharing Now for BC, an advocacy group made up of members including the Vancouver Board of Trade and BC Chamber of Commerce, suggested 64 per cent of Metro Vancouver residents support ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

The group, sponsored by those companies, said 28 per cent accepted the idea, and nine per cent were opposed. Supporters were spread across demographics and political lines, Ridesharing Now said.

Its poll was conducted online between Feb. 5 and 12 with 546 adults living in the Vancouver area. Results are considered accurate within 4.6 per cent.

The taxi industry says it is aware that changes are needed, but that the provincial government needs to take its time with the issue.

"We know that the needs of the public are not being met," Vancouver Taxi Association's Carolyn Bauer said in January.

"The solution here is not to allow anyone with a car or an app to enter the taxi market. That will destroy the existing taxi industry."

Bauer ceded at the time that the needs of the public were not being met – those looking for rides are forced to wait too long, and payment models are not up to date – but the industry claimed the "one-app" system developed by a third party without public funding could fix most of the problems.

Beyond the effects on the existing industry, the Vancouver Taxi Association pointed to an article about increased traffic gridlock in New York City, suggesting ride-hailing could make local congestion even worse.

The idea that the market doesn't have room for both taxis and ride-hailing apps was challenged by both Weaver and Michael van Hemmen, Uber's public policy manager for Western Canada.

Van Hemmen said taxis are still operating in every North American city where Uber exists, and that one taxi company in Toronto said it was having its best year yet.

"We view our primary competition as a personal automobile. We want to find ways that you will choose not to drive yourself, but instead choose Uber and public transit, bike sharing and car sharing, and other sustainable alternatives," he said at the January meeting.

A UBC Sauder professor who presented to the committee in January said he suspects ride-hailing services will have a major impact on existing taxi companies.

In a statement, Thomas Ross said Wednesday, "The incumbents will need to adapt to survive, and even then will probably end up as a smaller part of the industry."

Ross said companies work on a different type of business model, and that he believes they would still be able to thrive. However, the province could help soften a possible economic blow by barring ride-hailing vehicles from taxi stands, airports and hotel queues.

"In the process, I hope we don't prevent new players from being able to exploit their disruptive innovations," Ross said.

"Regulated minimum prices would provide some protection for taxi companies but this risks undoing much of the customer benefit of ride-hailing."

He suggested B.C. keep regulatory requirements including mandatory background checks and training for both services.

Even if the committee makes a definite decision, the government is still waiting on another report on the impact on the taxi industry, due later in the spring. Legislation is unlikely until the fall session.

