RCMP officers responding to a call about a suspected home break-in attempt in Port Coquitlam Tuesday night led to the discovery of a large bear in a backyard.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News Vancouver a call came in around 9 p.m. on Sept. 3, from a resident who thought someone was breaking in to her house on Flint Street.

McLaughlin said when officers arrived, they found a bear in the yard, which he said appeared to have been attracted by fruit and had broken a fence or gate.

McLaughlin said officers also came to learn the bear had tried to get into another home in the area. The conservation officer service was called, and the animal was killed.

Conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said the bear was an adult male, weighing over 500 pounds. He said the bear’s behaviour posed a high level of risk, and the animal was not a candidate for relocation.

Hunter is encouraging people to report bear sightings in order to try and keep bears from becoming too comfortable in neighbourhoods and in the presence of people. He said unsecured food waste is still posing problems, and residents and businesses need to do their part.

Hunter pointed out this is the peak of the bear season, and noted September and October is generally when there are the most issues.

