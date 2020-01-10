VANCOUVER -- Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver has been closed Friday afternoon as police investigate a report of a man with a gun.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a resident living on Lynn Valley Road near William Avenue phoned police to say a person living in the basement suite had a handgun, according to Mounties.

North Vancouver RCMP, a crisis negotiator and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team all responded to the area and are currently negotiating with the man.

"At this point, we don’t have too many details about all of the things that have taken place that have led to this situation, but the fact that this individual has a handgun in the house, and that the upstairs tenant felt unsafe as a result. We’ve had some communication with him but we’re working on getting him to come peacefully and turn himself in to us," said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

TransLink says the 228 and 255 bus routes are being re-routed in the area, and passengers should expect at least 20 minute delays.

Mounties have shut down Lynn Valley Road between Morgan Road and William Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries in the incident, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Steve Hughes