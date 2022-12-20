Report of crane climber prompts warning from New Westminster police

A dangerous stunt in New Westminster on Sunday has drawn condemnation from local police.

The New Westminster Police Department posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday showing a person near the top of a crane, which they say is “not OK.”

“This person’s irresponsible actions put themselves at significant risk,” read the tweet. “Climbing a crane is not only dangerous but also trespassing, and it ties up significant emergency resources.”

According to the NWPD, an observant and distressed resident reported the climber to police out of concern for that person’s safety.

CTV News has reached out to New Westminster police for more details on whether officers caught the individual, and what consequences they might face.