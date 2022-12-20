Report of crane climber prompts warning from New Westminster police

New Westminster police are condemning crane climbing after an individual was reported doing so on Dec. 18. (NWPD) New Westminster police are condemning crane climbing after an individual was reported doing so on Dec. 18. (NWPD)

